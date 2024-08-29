Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 34,515 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,515 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 625,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,682,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

