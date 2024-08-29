Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,550. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

