Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 432,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,541,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 493,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

