Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $888.13. The stock had a trading volume of 725,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $954.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $955.14. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.