Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 276,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 566,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,682 shares of company stock worth $3,476,642. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $665,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

