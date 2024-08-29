REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 140,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

