REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.42

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 269247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $6,558,000.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.