Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.31 and last traded at $61.43. 815,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,965,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

