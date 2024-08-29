Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading 100% Higher

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shares rose 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 603,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 66,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Quest PharmaTech
Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
