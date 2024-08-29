Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $156.23. 698,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

