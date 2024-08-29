Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $9.17 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 8,403,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,812. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

