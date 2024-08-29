Presidio Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,258,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,840,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,978. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

