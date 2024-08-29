Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 35,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,209 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.