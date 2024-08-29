Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,000 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 156.7% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $39,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $7,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,880. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

