Presidio Capital Management LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,971. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

