Presidio Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,337.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 97,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.48. 1,655,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,214. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $592.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $541.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.