Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,627 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.71. 485,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

