Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,144. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.