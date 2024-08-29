Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Portofino Resources
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.