Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 3,684,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 38,793,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.9% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

