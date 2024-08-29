PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.5%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.72 and last traded at $176.70. 364,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,436,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.87.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $420,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,888,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

