Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.40

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 95321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 596.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

