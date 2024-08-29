Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $365.36 and last traded at $362.84. Approximately 818,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,370,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.58.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.