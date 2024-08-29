Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $177,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,946,000 after purchasing an additional 249,455 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,083. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.38 and a 200 day moving average of $310.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

