Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.63. 16,733,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 54,584,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 263.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.