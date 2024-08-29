Omni Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.17 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00011939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $12.05 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.02754732 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $13,218,665.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

