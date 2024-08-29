Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.555-2.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.630 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $17.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.