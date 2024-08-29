NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,493.02 or 1.00086171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00055415 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

