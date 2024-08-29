NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.38. 749,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,900,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

