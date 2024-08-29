Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.62 and last traded at $135.23. Approximately 715,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,404,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $18,642,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

