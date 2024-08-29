Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.47. 1,569,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,926,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Novavax by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Novavax by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 199,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.