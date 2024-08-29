Northeast Investment Management Sells 761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,957. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.