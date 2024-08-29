Northeast Investment Management Purchases Shares of 7,751 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.56. 876,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,222. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $140.50 and a twelve month high of $359.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.74.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

