Northeast Investment Management Has $37.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,364 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $482.21. The company had a trading volume of 959,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.45 and a 200-day moving average of $412.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

