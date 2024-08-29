Northeast Investment Management Has $14.70 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,476. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.81 and a 200 day moving average of $519.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

