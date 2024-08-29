Northeast Investment Management Buys 10,759 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.31. 850,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

