Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 20,427,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,614,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.