Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $312.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,899. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.