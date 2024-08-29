Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $11.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $658.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.45. The firm has a market cap of $294.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.42.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

