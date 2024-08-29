nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 1,702,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

