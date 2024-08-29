National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$8.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$6.79 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.86. The company has a market cap of C$603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.274083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

