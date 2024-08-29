Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.08

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 622709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

