MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.96 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.470 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.72. 1,855,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

