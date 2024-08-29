Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.98 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $161.54 or 0.00270956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $63.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00539416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00070949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

