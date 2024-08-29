Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the July 31st total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Molecular Templates Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,407. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.
About Molecular Templates
