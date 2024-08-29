Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the July 31st total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Molecular Templates Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 4,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,407. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

About Molecular Templates

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.