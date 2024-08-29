Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after buying an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after buying an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.52. 5,094,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,062. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

