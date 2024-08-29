Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.35. 428,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.98 and its 200-day moving average is $461.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $521.52.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

