MicroStrategy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 82,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 60,688 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.94.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.56. 8,345,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,898,525. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

