Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $514.36. 5,367,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.02.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,890 shares of company stock worth $170,604,385. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.