Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.0018 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.65%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

